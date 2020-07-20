In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2020 6:37 pm / 0 comments

The Ford Bronco made its long-awaited return for the 2021 model year with two bodystyles and two engine options; a 2.3 litre inline four-cylinder and a 2.7 litre V6, both turbocharged petrol engines. What if you’d rather have one with a V8 engine, though, especially since rival Jeep has revealed the 6.4 litre Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept?

For now, the aftermarket has the answer, and this one is provided by PaxPower. The outfit based in Texas, United States has mated the 5.0 litre Coyote V8 engine with the Bronco’s 10-speed automatic transmission, although Ford Authority suggested that the manual gearbox – a six-speeder, plus a low-ratio crawl gear in the OEM 2.3 litre Bronco – could be offered, which would be great news for enthusiasts looking to pair a bent-eight with three pedals and a stick.

The 5.0 litre petrol V8 engine is a naturally aspirated unit in the 2021 F-150 which produces in the region of 400 hp, rather than the 460 hp/569 Nm version from the Mustang, according to the website. The conversion kit will cost buyers US$30,000 (RM127,875) for this 400 hp version.

2021 Ford Bronco

Given that an engine transplant is a rather involved process, the V8-engined Bronco will require auxiliary systems, modules, wiring and exhaust to come from the donor vehicle, which why the package racks up a five-figure price tag. For those wanting substantially more than even what the base 5.0 litre V8 kit offers, there is a 758 hp supercharged version as well, for US$45,000 (RM191,812).

For comparison, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept features a 6.4 litre Hemi V8 engine producing 450 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The PaxPower supercharged engine package certainly puts it in the shade, and even surpasses the peak power figure of the also-supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which outputs 707 hp and 875 Nm of torque.

As the V8 engine swap packages by PaxPower have been announced just a short time after the debut of the base vehicle, the first sixth-generation Bronco V8 engine conversions are expected to be ready in the second quarter of next year, shortly after the first Bronco deliveries take place, said Ford Authority.

