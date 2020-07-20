The Ford Bronco made its long-awaited return for the 2021 model year with two bodystyles and two engine options; a 2.3 litre inline four-cylinder and a 2.7 litre V6, both turbocharged petrol engines. What if you’d rather have one with a V8 engine, though, especially since rival Jeep has revealed the 6.4 litre Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept?
For now, the aftermarket has the answer, and this one is provided by PaxPower. The outfit based in Texas, United States has mated the 5.0 litre Coyote V8 engine with the Bronco’s 10-speed automatic transmission, although Ford Authority suggested that the manual gearbox – a six-speeder, plus a low-ratio crawl gear in the OEM 2.3 litre Bronco – could be offered, which would be great news for enthusiasts looking to pair a bent-eight with three pedals and a stick.
The 5.0 litre petrol V8 engine is a naturally aspirated unit in the 2021 F-150 which produces in the region of 400 hp, rather than the 460 hp/569 Nm version from the Mustang, according to the website. The conversion kit will cost buyers US$30,000 (RM127,875) for this 400 hp version.
2021 Ford Bronco
Given that an engine transplant is a rather involved process, the V8-engined Bronco will require auxiliary systems, modules, wiring and exhaust to come from the donor vehicle, which why the package racks up a five-figure price tag. For those wanting substantially more than even what the base 5.0 litre V8 kit offers, there is a 758 hp supercharged version as well, for US$45,000 (RM191,812).
For comparison, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept features a 6.4 litre Hemi V8 engine producing 450 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The PaxPower supercharged engine package certainly puts it in the shade, and even surpasses the peak power figure of the also-supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which outputs 707 hp and 875 Nm of torque.
As the V8 engine swap packages by PaxPower have been announced just a short time after the debut of the base vehicle, the first sixth-generation Bronco V8 engine conversions are expected to be ready in the second quarter of next year, shortly after the first Bronco deliveries take place, said Ford Authority.
GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
-
-
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
-
-
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
-
-
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
-
-
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
-
-
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
-
-
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
-
-
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
-
-
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
-
-
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
-
-
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.