14 July 2020

Jeep is looking to steal the spotlight away from the all-new Ford Bronco by revealing this, the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept. This isn’t a model that customers will be able to buy just yet, as the company is gauging the public’s reaction before deciding if it wants to proceed with production.

Given that the Bronco lacks a V8 option at launch, Jeep is clearly trying to one-up its competitor with the Wrangler Rubicon 392, and the specifications certainly looks promising. Under the bonnet, there’s a 392 HEMI engine, which is a 6.4 litre (392 cubic inch) V8 that produces 450 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

To get the engine to fit into the Wrangler, the vehicle’s engine mounts had to be upgraded and the frame modified. Along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the off-roader will get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) in less than five seconds, and there’s a dual-mode exhaust system to make sure the V8 rumble is heard clearly.

The powertrain isn’t the only star of the show, as the Wrangler concept also gets Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case along with Tru-Lok electric front and rear axle lockers. The Jeep also features Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch, a steel belly pan, 37-inch mud-terrain tyres as well as a Mopar two-inch lift kit with monotube Fox shocks.

All these improvements allow for 336 mm (13.25 inches) of ground clearance, 863 mm (34 inches) of water fording capability, a 51.6-degree approach angle, 29.5-degree breakover angle and 40.1-degree departure angle.

The concept seen here doesn’t look to different from a regular Wrangler, save for the air scoop on the bonnet and custom half doors. It also sports a Granite Crystal exterior finish adorned with Bronze accentuated tow hooks, badging, springs, shocks and wheels, as well as the Wrangler’s Sky One-touch retractable top. Inside, is features Red Rock-coloured leather bolstered seats with gold stitching, along with a performance steering wheel.