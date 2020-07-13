In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2020 3:11 pm / 2 comments

Jeep posted on its Facebook page a partial image of what appears to be its iconic Wrangler, one that boasts of a very prominent scoop on its bonnet with the number ‘392’ displayed on the side of the intake scoop. Significant numerals, as these could well refer to the 392 cubic-inch, or 6.4 litre Hemi V8 engine from further afield in the Chrysler model range.

Producing 485 hp and 644 Nm of torque in the Dodge Charger Scat Pack as well as the Challenger equivalent, this suggests that the Jeep Wrangler will finally get a factory-standard V8 variant. In its current factory-available forms, the 392 Hemi V8 can be paired with either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

This comes as the trickle feed of teasers from its rival Ford continues, which comes before the debut of the all-new 2021 Bronco tomorrow. Like the Jeep Wrangler, the Ford Bronco is based on a ladder-frame chassis, and both are aimed at regular off-roading users.

The Jeep Wrangler in Malaysia comes in Unlimited Rubicon guise, powered by a 270 hp/400 Nm 2.0 litre inline-four turbo petrol

Until now, a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler has been the preserve of aftermarket builders, though an OEM effort came in 2016 in the guise of the Jeep Trailcat concept. Here, the Trailcat concept boasted a supercharged 6.2 litre Hemi that powered the Charger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat. These produced 707 hp and 880 Nm of torque, and sit above the 6.4 litre Hemi V8 392 in the engine hierarchy.

At present, the Wrangler can be specified with a 270 hp/400 Nm 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine, a 260 hp/600 Nm 3.0 litre EcoDiesel V6 or the existing 285 hp/352 Nm 3.6 litre Pentastar petrol V6 engine, with the choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

In Malaysia, the Jeep Wrangler is priced from RM355,000 in Unlimited Rubicon guise, powered by the 2.0 litre 270 hp/400 Nm inline-four petrol. Here, the eight-speed automatic transmission includes a Rock-Trac 4:1 ratio transfer case, with a crawl ratio of up to 84:1 along with front and rear heavy-duty locking axles.

