27 March 2020

Following the return of the Jeep brand to Malaysia in January, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon has been priced for our market, with the local Malaysian representative’s Instagram post noting that prices start from RM355,000 for the iconic American off-roader. According to the post, this is offered with a three-year warranty, instead of the five-year coverage initially reported in January.

To recap, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque, sending outputs to an eight-speed automatic transmission which includes a Rock-Trac 4:1 ratio transfer case with a crawl ratio of up to 84:1 and front and rear heavy-duty locking axles.

In terms of equipment, the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited receives an electronic sway bar disconnect function, steel off-road rock rails and skid plates, high-clearance fender flares, a three-piece hard top, an Alpine premium audio system, LED lighting, leather-trimmed seats, a body-coloured spare tyre cover and a smoker’s pack.

Exterior colours for the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon include black, Ocean Blue Metallic and Hellayella (yellow), with 17-inch alloy wheels in black or a two-tone polished finish. Inside, the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon gets black premium cloth seats as standard, while black leather or black/heritage tan leather are optionally available.

First introduced in January under the TAHB Automotive banner alongside the 2020 Jeep Compass, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler will be joined later in third quarter of the year by the Renegade, the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and the Grand Cherokee SRT, TAHB Automotive said in January.

