In Cars, Hennessey, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2020 11:31 am / 0 comments

Hennessey Performance first announced the Venom F5 back in 2014, which was then followed by a mock-up that made its debut at the 2017 SEMA Show. We’ve yet to see the production-spec version make its public debut, but we will this year, as the company has set November for the full reveal of its hypercar.

The company recently put up two “teaser” posts on its official Facebook page, showing us part of the car’s rear diffuser and the “marriage” of the massive engine to the frame, along with some additional details.

The heavy use of exposed carbon-fibre is very evident and helps to justify the hefty price tag, which starts at US$1.6 million (RM6,823,680). Only 24 units will be made – 12 for the United States and the remainder for the rest of the world – making it exceptionally rare as well.

In 2017, the company revealed the Venom F5 will pack 7.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 1,600 hp and 1,762 Nm of torque, although it looks like this could change in the production version. In one of the posts, the company said, “our 1,817 hp twin turbo V8 is now married to our all-new Venom F5 carbon fiber chassis. A marriage made in heaven,” so it appears more power has been squeezed out.

All that grunt is necessary to ensure the Venom F5 becomes Hennessey’s fastest creation, with a targeted top speed of well over 484 km/h (301 mph). The goal is also to beat the Bugatti Chiron, which is current top speed king with a recorded 490.484 km/h (304.773 mph).

GALLERY: Hennessey Venom F5