20 July 2020

Rapid KL has announced a new schedule for its Airport Shuttle bus service, which connects the Putra Heights LRT station with KLIA and KLIA 2. The new schedule is effective today, July 20.

With this new schedule, there will be four journeys a day from each of the three stops – Putra Heights LRT station, KLIA and KLIA 2. Two are in the morning and two are in the evening, which might cater to those who are working in the airport.

This reduced frequency should be following demand for the shuttle bus service, which surely is lower than pre-Covid 19 times due to a less busy airport – while interstate travel restrictions have lifted in the current recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, our international borders are still closed.

For those who are not aware of the Airport Shuttle’s existence, it’s an economical way to reach the airport. Launched in February 2019, the RM10 rail plus bus ticket includes travel to the Putra Heights LRT station (via LRT, MRT, Monorail or BRT) and the shuttle bus from Putra Heights to the airports. The RM10 combo ticket can be bought at any train or BRT station.