In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 20 July 2020 2:48 pm / 14 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just announced a recall for vehicles fitted with the seven-speed DSG dry dual-clutch transmission, manufactured between 2011 to 2015. Vehicles affected include both Mk6 and Mk7 versions of the Golf, as well as the Polo (fully-imported 1.2 TSI variant), Jetta, Passat, CC, Beetle, Cross Touran and Scirocco.

The company stated that the recall would rectify the gearbox’s hydraulic pressure accumulator, which has been affected by a “production deviation”. A failure of this component could result in a loss of pressure, interrupting the transmission of power between the engine and gearbox.

A total of 12,732 vehicles have been affected by the recall, and to manage the number of cases nationwide, VPCM will be executing the service campaign in phases. Owners will be notified immediately via mail, and they will also be able to check if their vehicle is involved by visiting the official website. They can also call Volkswagen customer care at 1-800-18-8947 to find out more.

Those affected will be able to contact any authorised Volkswagen service centre to book an appointment and have their vehicle inspected; if required, components will be replaced at no cost. The company said it had taken the necessary steps with its dealers to ensure parts availability and a smooth and efficient process.

Additionally, affected owners will receive a free Volkswagen Care Plus membership card, giving them three 20% servicing discount vouchers, two years’ free roadside assistance and 24-hour on-site battery support.

“As a responsible car manufacturer, customer confidence and peace of mind is of utmost importance to us, and we hope that our owners understand that this campaign is necessary to ensure their continued confidence in the performance of their vehicles,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter.

“While we have identified the number of vehicles involved in this recall, it is possible that not all the vehicles will require parts replacement. This is a significant exercise for us, and we would like to ensure that all these

vehicles are inspected. This campaign is part of our Volkswagen Cares initiative, and we are committed to a high level of customer safety, service and satisfaction.”