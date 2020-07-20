Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just announced a recall for vehicles fitted with the seven-speed DSG dry dual-clutch transmission, manufactured between 2011 to 2015. Vehicles affected include both Mk6 and Mk7 versions of the Golf, as well as the Polo (fully-imported 1.2 TSI variant), Jetta, Passat, CC, Beetle, Cross Touran and Scirocco.
The company stated that the recall would rectify the gearbox’s hydraulic pressure accumulator, which has been affected by a “production deviation”. A failure of this component could result in a loss of pressure, interrupting the transmission of power between the engine and gearbox.
A total of 12,732 vehicles have been affected by the recall, and to manage the number of cases nationwide, VPCM will be executing the service campaign in phases. Owners will be notified immediately via mail, and they will also be able to check if their vehicle is involved by visiting the official website. They can also call Volkswagen customer care at 1-800-18-8947 to find out more.
Those affected will be able to contact any authorised Volkswagen service centre to book an appointment and have their vehicle inspected; if required, components will be replaced at no cost. The company said it had taken the necessary steps with its dealers to ensure parts availability and a smooth and efficient process.
Additionally, affected owners will receive a free Volkswagen Care Plus membership card, giving them three 20% servicing discount vouchers, two years’ free roadside assistance and 24-hour on-site battery support.
“As a responsible car manufacturer, customer confidence and peace of mind is of utmost importance to us, and we hope that our owners understand that this campaign is necessary to ensure their continued confidence in the performance of their vehicles,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter.
“While we have identified the number of vehicles involved in this recall, it is possible that not all the vehicles will require parts replacement. This is a significant exercise for us, and we would like to ensure that all these
vehicles are inspected. This campaign is part of our Volkswagen Cares initiative, and we are committed to a high level of customer safety, service and satisfaction.”
Comments
How about previously who paying by owner themselves?
Get refund with interest?
Tak ada wang oo need took personal loan for sudden huge repair sum… manyak mahal
Finally VPCM recalled the dry clutch DSG which jeopardise their imagine deeply. Hope after the recall and fixed will solve the issue permanently. In fact Kia also using dry clutch but it seems more robust than VW.
after 9 years….
Fortunately this wet DSG didnt affect VW models from 2015 onwards at all. Syukuring VW gips affordable solid Conti motoring,
Took almost 10 years to rectify or realize an issue.
About d@mn time but I doubt anyone would still hold onto their 9 year old VW when facing unresolved gearbox failures. What a pity it took them this long to get a fix, by now the brand is irreparably broken.
Yes, my Jetta had this problem. Sent to workshop but no solution. Car would hesitate to move when going up ramp at my condo and shopping malls. Sold my Jetta at a huge loss.
Recalled for car manufactured 2011-2015, meaning the affected car will be 5-10 years old.
VW is not Toyota/Honda, at these age and if the car has clocked >100k KM, it’s already falling apart, especially the said DSG. Normal sane owner would have already disposed of the car long ago.
This is like giving free health insurance to the dead. All wayang…
Agree… I think it’s just a publicity stunt, try to shut the mouth of early batch owners.. because it is the earlier batch owners who got phobia and advising other ppl to avoid VW
VW is good of acting to it. When is BMW going to recall for car if the batch has adaptive suspension problem
still got ppl buy VW cars kah?
I have an Audi with the DQ500 dsg that did the same thing to me. Ended up rupturing oil seal and dropped all transmission fluid on the road. I hope VAG South Africa does the right thing too. Both dry & wet clutch systems have big flaws. There are TSBs for the dsg gearbox. That’s not acceptable.
So it took them 9 years to know the problem in my DSG.. ?
I am not so convinced that this is a sincere recall, rather a publicity stunt to show “they care”.. throw in 20% discount to make sure you come back and service with them..
Why on earth it took them 9 donkey years to take action..
Responsible car manufacture? Hell almost everyone sold their 2011-2015 VW cars already so VW will only need to repair and replace less than what was originally on the road. Pity those who had to fork out to repair it.