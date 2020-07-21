In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2020 10:13 am / 0 comments

This is the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago, a special edition model that draws inspiration from the carmaker’s obsession with hexagons, which is also the shape of the clouds at the north pole on the planet Saturn, so there’s a fun fact for you.

Built to showcase the depth of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation department, only 10 units will be offered to customers, with each being identified by a numbered plate and some unique design elements.

These include a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect for the car’s body, which is complemented by a unique Ad Personam contrast colour accents for each car and gloss black Nireo rims. The interior continues “the iconic hexagonita theme in Lamborghini design,” with an exclusive seat pattern and contrast stitching to match the exterior.

Beyond the aesthetics, everything else remains unchanged. Power comes from a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that serves up 770 PS (759 hp) at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, which is paired with a seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox and a fourth-generation Haldex four-wheel drive system.

The rare convertible is being introduced alongside the virtual Ad Personam studio, which is moving online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This allows customers to pre-book an initial consultation to personalise their new Lamborghini, which will be done via video conferencing, with full support from specialists.

While being able to do the same thing on-site makes for a more immersive experience, the current state of the world makes travelling between borders a challenge, requiring such an option. Additionally, some customers may prefer not to travel to the department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, so this provides an alternative.

“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalised car,” said Giovanni Perosino, chief commercial officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future. With the support of our dealers worldwide, who also have significant personalisation experience and of course, samples and materials in their own dealerships, we have the exciting opportunity in an increasingly digital age to create one-off Lamborghini models virtually,” he added.

The Ad Personam programme was first introduced in 2013, with the studio dedicated to it opening its doors in 2016. According to Lamborghini, more than 50% of cars coming off its production line feature at least one Ad Personam detail, a percentage that has tripled over the last three years, with the United States, Asia and the United Kingdom being the biggest markets.