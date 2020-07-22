In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Rimac / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2020 12:01 pm / 0 comments

We first got a good look at the Rimac C_Two at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but the company has yet to release the production-spec version since then. Don’t worry, because the company is still hard at work to bring the successor to the Concept_One to market, as seen in its latest video.

The short clip features the Rimac team discussing the car’s development and driving dynamics, with company founder Mate Rimac heard saying, “we are not going to compensate the vehicle dynamics with a torque vectoring algorithm. The car has to drift and slide and drive really well on its own, before we put torque vectoring on it.”

Following this, all eyes are on test driver Miroslav “Mrgud” Zrncevic to demonstrate just how well the car performs, and he delivers by drifting the car on a track without any driver aids in play. There’s not a whole lot of noise because this is an EV after all, but it looks like slaying tyres is not a problem for the C_Two.

The production C_Two was originally supposed to make its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this has been delayed. The health crisis also pushed back the construction of a new production line for the EV, which was only recently completed last month.

At full capacity, four units can be built every month at the facility, but a full debut should still take some time, as the company will still need to prepare prototypes for testing and homologation purposes as well as several pre-production models beforehand. All in all, 150 units of the C_Two will be built, each starting at around two million pounds sterling (about RM11 million).

In any case, the finished product that customers will get will have some impressive figures to go along with it. First up, the four electric motors driving each individual wheel provides total of 1,914 PS (1,888 hp or 1,408 kW) and 2,300 Nm of torque, which is good for a top speed of 412 km/h and a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 1.97 seconds.

The primarily carbon-fibre and aluminium construction also sees a kerb weight of 1,950 kg, with most of the heft coming from the large 120-kWh battery pack, which can be recharged with the 22-kW on-board charger or 250 kW DC combo fast charging.

The C_Two also sports 390-mm Brembo CCMR carbon ceramic brake discs and six-piston calipers on both axles for stopping power, with a maximum regenerative braking of 150 kW. It also gets electronically-controlled dampers, active height adjustment and aero-optimised wheels with bespoke Pirelli tyres.

Along with a futuristic cabin, the car also comes equipped with plenty of Level 4 autonomous-ready hardware, including eight on-board cameras (including a front stereo vision unit), a lidar sensor, six radar emitters and twelve ultrasonic sensors.

GALLERY: Rimac C_Two