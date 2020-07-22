In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Skoda / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2020 4:43 pm / 2 comments

After releasing photos of camouflaged prototypes and preliminary details just a few months ago, Skoda has gone back to being mysterious with the upcoming Enyaq iV. The Czech carmaker recently dropped a shadowy teaser image of its first electric SUV, which is set to make its world premiere on September 1.

The Enyaq iV shares the same modular MEB electric platform with the Volkswagen ID.4, with several powertrain options available. The line-up consists of three battery sizes, starting with a 55-kWh unit that juices a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 148 PS (146 hp or 109 kW) – the range here is 340 km on a single charge.

Moving up, there’s the 62-kWh battery option with a more powerful 179 PS (177 hp or 132 kW) electric motor and up to 390 km of range. Above that is an 82-kWh battery for up to 500 km of range and 204 PS (201 hp), with the option of all-wheel drive, where a second electric motor drives the front axle.

With a dual-motor setup, the total output shoots up to 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW), but the maximum range drops to 460 km. Skoda also has a high-performance RS variant that comes with 306 PS (301 hp or 225 kW), which will get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 180 km/h.

Measuring 4,648 mm long, 1,877 mm wide and 1,618 mm tall, the Enyaq iV will be slightly smaller than the conventional Kodiaq. However, the company says the interior will be similarly as spacious as the larger SUV despite being shorter in length than an Octavia.

GALLERY: Skoda Enyaq iV prototype