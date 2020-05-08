In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Jonathan Lee / 8 May 2020 4:36 pm / 1 comment

Skoda has revealed the first details of the Enyaq iV, the first electric SUV from the Czech carmaker. Essentially a rebadged version of the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.4, it will be built on the same modular MEB electric platform and will be offered with the same powertrain variants.

Wearing a blanket of camouflage in these official “spyshots”, the Enyaq looks to have a similar, almost MPV-like one-box profile as the ID.4, albeit with Skoda’s more angular design language applied. Details include slim headlights linked to the large, closed-off six-point grille, a protruding front splitter, a diffuser-like rear bumper insert and a small window line kink.

Measuring 4,648 mm long, 1,877 mm wide and 1,618 mm tall, the Enyaq will be slightly smaller than the conventional Kodiaq. Skoda says that the MEB’s positioning of the battery under the floor allows for a roomy cabin that is claimed to provide a living room ambience, along with a 585 litre boot. The company will also be offering sustainable materials such as leather tanned with an olive extract for the first time.

Buyers will be able to choose from five variants, with the names corresponding to the battery capacity on offer. The lineup starts from the 50 with a 55 kWh battery and a rear-mounted 109 kW (146 hp) motor, offering a range of up to 340 km on a single charge. The 60 model moves up to a 62 kWh battery and a 132 kW (177 hp) motor to deliver a range of up to 390 km.

Those who want the headline range of up to 500 km will have to opt for the 80, which gets an 82 kWh battery and a 150 kW (201 hp) motor. Also available are a pair of all-wheel drive variants, with a second electric motor at the front and a maximum range of 460 km.

These include the 80X with a total output of 195 kW (261 hp) and even a high-performance RS with a heady 225 kW (301 hp). The latter will get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h. Charging capacity is capped at 125 kW, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes.

According to Autocar, the Enyaq will enter production towards the end of the year at the company’s Mladá Boleslav factory. This would make it the first MEB vehicle to be built outside Germany, with the ID.3 hatchback and its prospective sibling, the SEAT el-Born, built at the Zwickau plant.