In Cars, International News, Kia / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2020 5:11 pm / 0 comments

Kia has revealed the first look of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV via a rendering, stating along with the teaser that the sub-four metre offering is set for its global premiere soon. This will be followed by a market debut in India later this summer.

Based on the teaser image, the production version of the Sonet doesn’t veer far from that seen on the Sonet concept, which was revealed at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo in February this year. The front end follows that seen on the study, with the signature ‘tiger nose’ grille, three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh and ‘tiger eyeline’ LED daytime running lights moving unchanged on to the series vehicle.

The automaker hasn’t divulged any details about the Sonet, but it was previously reported that it is likely to feature the powertrain options seen on the Hyundai Venue, which in India is available with a choice of three engines, a 1.2 litre normally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0 litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 litre turbodiesel. In North America, the Venue is sold with a 1.6 litre Smartstream Gamma 1.6 litre four-cylinder.

Interior kit on the Sonet will include a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect as well as a Bose premium audio system. Available transmissions should also mirror that available for the Venue, in this case a six-speed manual and an intelligent manual transmission, essentially the automaker’s name for an AMT.

While it will first go on sale in its primary market, the Sonet – which the company says is targeted at younger, spirited buyers – is expected to be a global offering, much in the same vein as the larger Seltos.

GALLERY: Kia Sonet concept

