23 July 2020

A patent filed by BMW with the intellectual property office of Brazil for what appears to be a Rolls-Royce coupe has been sighted, according to Taycan EV Forum. This could be a one-off commissioning in the vein of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, and likely intend for the postponed Concorso d’Eleganza.

The patent was filed in Brazil in March, following an early filing in Germany last September, according to the website. The car in the illustration appears to be a variation of a Phantom coupe, with a pair of slimline headlamps located above a pair of round ones, as on the Phantom Coupe from 2008. The pantheon grille remains as a Rolls-Royce frontal signature, along with its cab-rearwards stance when viewed in profile.

Compared to the Sweptail, the side profile takes on a more pronounced three-box shape instead of the 2017 car’s sloping fastback, and here the upcoming car has what appears to be wooden decking from the base of the rear windscreen, along the length of the boot and continued along the top of the rear bumper. The longitudinal orientation of panels recall the teak decking from the 2006 Phantom Drophead Coupe.

A closer look at the car’s rear deck reveals a centreline that runs the length of the surface, which indicates a longitudinally oriented pair of doors. This could possibly be hinged in the middle, for access to goods from the sides of the car, though the aperture’s actual configuration should be evident later on when the car makes its public debut.

Its tail lamps dispense with Rolls-Royce tradition, however, doing away with the vertically oriented lamp housings and here instead featuring slimline units which mimic the car’s headlamps. A rather more modern touch, for a marque steeped in tradition. What do you think of these design cues for a Rolls-Royce?