The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of June 2020, and the upward trend in sales continues on the return to positivity in May following the lifting of movement control order (MCO) restrictions, which had brought sales to a grinding halt in April.

Sales in June amounted to 44,695 units, an increase of 21,735 units or 94.7% from the 22,960 units managed in May. That’s not the only good news, because the June 2020 volume is also 5% higher than the 42,586 units managed during the same month in 2019.

In terms of year-to-date numbers, however, the 174,675 units managed so far in the first half of the year is still 121,642 units behind that accomplished in the corresponding period last year, when 296,317 units were shifted.

The association said that the sales increase in June was due to the relief measures announced by the government under the Penjana economic stimulus plan. It said the 100% sales tax (SST) exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models, which began on June 15 and is effective until December 31, had contributed to a significant improvement in traffic to showrooms.

It expects the sales volume in July to be higher than June, with the sales tax holiday encouraging buyers to shop for cars and a longer working month contributing to the climb.