In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 July 2020 5:22 pm / 0 comments

Ducati Malaysia is offering a Complimentary Ownership Enhancement Programme for customers whose motorcycles were affected by flooding. This follows the April 17 incident where a flash flood hit the Ducati Petaling Jaya showroom after a torrential afternoon downpour.

The programme is applicable to customers with affected Ducatis and comprises of a complimentary 12-month extended warranty, a complimentary 38-point motorcycle inspection as well as free 12-months roadside assistance provided by Allianz General Insurance through the Bike Warrior scheme.

Customers who motorcycles were damaged during the flooding of the Ducati Petaling Jaya showroom and service centre have been individually informed about the Complimentary Ownership Enhancement Programme and entitlements. Customers will be continuously updated on the status of their motorcycles during repairs.

Ducati Malaysia assures its customers it has their interests as priority during this time and wishes to reassure them that it will continue “providing Ducati bikes and services of top-notch quality.” An unnamed source inside Ducati Malaysia told paultan.org 57 customer bikes were affected in the incident.