Following the launch of the 4xe plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Renegade and Compass in Europe, the carmaker brought its new models to meet players from Juventus. The brand is one of the big sponsors for the Bianconeri, which recently won its ninth successive Italian Serie A title after a win over Sampdoria.

The spot features Juventus first team players like Giorgio Chiellini, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi all having a go in the Jeep PHEV SUVs. Even the GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo found the time for a test drive, and was left impressed to question if the cars “were really electric?”

Jeep’s sponsorship deal with Juventus has been ongoing for some time, and the encouraging results over the past few years have prompted the carmaker to increase their investment in the club from 17 million euros (about RM84 million) to 42 million euros (about RM209 million) per season, with the renewed deal announced in October last year.

As for the cars seen in the video, both Renegade and Compass 4xe are powered by a 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that either makes 130 hp or 180 hp, with torque rated at 270 Nm. Two electric motors augment the internal combustion engine, with a front 60 hp/250 Nm unit being coupled to the engine, while the second sits at back with a reduction gear and integrated differential. The total system output is 190 hp or 240 hp, depending on the variant.

These electric motors draw power from a 400-volt 11.4 kWh lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack, which is secured within a steel casing underneath the second-row seats. With it comes 42 km of pure electric driving, and the pack gets a dedicated heating and cooling circuit to ensure optimal operating temperature. Meanwhile, a separate system helps charge the conventional 12-volt battery, which in the case of both these SUVs is located in the boot.

Both being PHEV cars, Jeep says it takes less than five hours to get a full charge when plugged into a 2.3-kW domestic socket at home, but with a 7.4-kW easyWallbox, a full charge can be reached in under two hours.

In keeping with Jeep tradition, the new 4xe SUVs come with rather capable off-road capabilities, with several drive modes available – Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud, and Rock, as well as 4WD Lock and 4WD Low. The Renegade 4xe also boasts a water wading depth of 400 mm, while the range-topping Renegade Trailhawk variant comes with steel skid plates for extra protection. The approach and departure angles are 28 degrees, whereas the breakover angle is 18 degrees.

