In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 July 2020 4:34 pm / 0 comments

With Covid-19 and the Movement Control Order putting a damper on the motorcycle scene in Malaysia, a little bit go good news has reached our ears, namely, the launch of the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. Rumour has it, and we have it on good authority, the launch of the super bike and naked sports duo from Borgo Panigale is scheduled for the end of the third quarter, 2020.

This could be as early as the second week of August or as late as the end of September but according to our source, “definitely third quarter” and it will be a real-life event complying with RMCO regulations, not a virtual launch. As for pricing, while no real numbers were revealed, the Streetfighter V4 will be “somewhere between RM120,000 and RM140,000.”

Meanwhile, the 2020 price for the Panigale V4 is yet to be determined. What this means is Malaysian riders will soon get to see the top of the line super bike and naked sports from Ducati soon, along with the launch of the Ducati Panigale V2.

The updated 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 is said to be “easier to ride, less fatiguing and more intuitive.” This includes a host of updates to the software package including predictive traction control as well as aerodynamics.

Carrying the Stradale V-four displacing 1,103 cc, the Panigale V4 puts out 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Current pricing for the 2019 model year Panigale V4 is RM172,900.

As for the Streetfighter V4, this much anticipated naked sports bike replaces the previous model Streetfighter 1098, missing from the catalogue since 2013. Priced at 19,990 euros (RM99,587) for the base model Streetfighter V4 and 22,990 euros (RM114,532) for the Streetfighter V4S in Italy, the Streefighter V4 carries the frame from the Panigale V4.

A dry weight of 178 kg gives the Streetfighter V4 a power to weight ratio of 1.17 hp per kg. The Streetfighter V4 gets 208 hp at 12,500 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm from its liquid-cooled 1,103 cc Stradale V-four engine.

GALLERY: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4