Moving forward into the next model year, BMW Motorrad has detailed changes and revisions to is 2021 motorcycle catalogue. These include rationalisations to colour schemes, Euro 5 compliance and Option 719 factory mods to certain models.

For the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250R naked sports and R1250RS sports tourer, the boxer twin engine is now Euro 5 compliant while ABS is full-time and no longer disengageable. In terms of optional equipment, the Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque control and Core Screen Sport, applicable to both versions of the R1250.

Base colour for the R1250RS is Austin Yellow metallic with matte black frame while the R1250R is available in Mineral Grey metallic. Option 719 colours, BMW Motorrad’s factory custom scheme, offers the R1250’s boxer mill in a variety of black/silver finishes along with milled parts and matching tank covers.

The four model range of BMW Motorrad’s K-series inline-six cylinder machines – the K1600GT, K1600GTL, K1600B and K1600 Grand America – also come in a variety of new paint options. New to the K1600GT is a Option 719 Mineral White metallic paint scheme, dropping the previous Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/Ivory.

Three colour options are avaailable for the K1600GTL – Manhattan metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Meanwhile, the K1600 B and K1600 Grand America now come in Mars Red metallic, dropping Imperial Blue Metallic, with reversing aid and adaptive turning lights now standard across the range.

Also standard equipment for all 2021 K-series motorcycles is tyre pressure control RDC and daytime running lights. A hot of other options include engine protection bars, auxiliary headlights, central locking, quick shifter and others are available, depending on the specific K-series model.

BMW Motorrad’s superbike, the S1000RR, is now Euro 5 compliant and comes in Black Storm metallic or Racing Red metallic. The options list for the S1000RR now includes a M titanium exhaust, a Milled parts package of a clutch and brake lever protector, folding brake and clutch lever, engine protectors and racing footrests.

The S1000XR sports-tourer is available in 2021 with a Lightwhite non-metallic/Racingblue metallic/Racingred non-metallic paint option, coupled with optional titanium sports silencer, endurance chain, sport windshield and Core Screen with lap timer. Also optional is a touring package that comprises of a USB charging port and luggage rack that can mount either a 30- or 49-litre top case.

For the R18 cruiser, the 2021 model now comes with cruise control and steering damper. BMW Motorrad’s middleweight twins, the F900R and F900XR, come with LED turn indicators for the US type key and optional equipment includes a new activation concept for driving modes Pro.