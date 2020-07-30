In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2020 5:15 pm / 0 comments

Skoda’s first electric SUV, the Enyaq iV, will only make its debut on September 1, so to keep people interested until then, the Czech carmaker is slowly dropping details about its upcoming model. This time, the company is giving us a sketch of the Enyaq iV’s interior, which it says is “modelled on modern living environments and uses natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials.”

As you can see, the dashboard adopts a multi-layer approach, with a large 13-inch central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster occupying the upper area. Just below the former are air vents, which is said to reference the Skoda grille, according to Norbert Weber, the company’s head of interior design.

Other controls seen in the sketch include a two-spoke steering wheel, quick access buttons under the central air vents and a small gear selector on the centre console. Instead of the usual equipment lines and numerous options that are associated with other Skoda models, the company will instead offer new Design Selections in the Enyaq iV that follow different themes suite to customer preferences.

The materials used are also Earth-friendly, as in one Design Selection, the seat covers are made of 40% new wool and 60% a blend of polyester from recycled PET bottles. The leather is produced in a particularly sustainable way as well, using an extract from olive tree leaves instead of chemicals for tanning.

As the EV will ride on same modular MEB electric platform as the Volkswagen ID.4, the designers can focus their attention on creating an airy cabin. With a central tunnel that is normally required on cars with an internal combustion engine, there’s room for an additional storage compartment beneath the centre console, while a long wheelbase provides generous legroom. Aside from space for passengers, the Enyaq iV also offers a boot capacity of 585 litres.

The EV will come in five power levels ranging from 148 PS (146 hp or 109 kW) to 306 PS (301 hp or 225 kW), with three battery capacities – 55 kWh, 62 kWh and 82 kWh – depending on the chosen variant.

