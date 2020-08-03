In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2020 12:18 pm / 1 comment

The landmark Lexus 3S centre in Mutiara Damansara is now operated by a dealer. The outlet has been run by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) itself since day one, but the Toyota and Lexus distributor says that this move is to enhance operational excellence.

From this month, Hiewa Auto Gallery (Lexus) Sdn Bhd will take over the Lexus Mutiara Damansara outlet, which was refreshed in late 2018. UMWT says that this allows it to “increase intensity on high value added upstream activities such as product development, marketing and dealer network support,” while dealers dedicate themselves to delivering customer satisfaction.

This move follows UMWT’s announcement in October 2017 that it would be transferring all of its retail branches to dealers.

“It is essential for Lexus Malaysia to continue achieving high customer satisfaction standards. I am extremely excited about working even more closely with our dealers to achieve a shared vision for Lexus Malaysia, which is to develop the concept of ‘Best In Town’ that focuses more on one to one customer engagement,” UMWT president Ravindran K said.

“Although this arrangement signifies an important change for Lexus Malaysia, our customers should rest assured that our service will not be compromised, but gets even better in the future,” he added.

Lexus Malaysia can be contacted at 1800-22-53987 or 03-20535730.

