In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2020 11:13 am / 2 comments

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition has been launched in Europe, with deliveries of the new model set to begin from October this year. As the name clearly suggests, the SUV receives a one-colour treatment to make it stand out from the crowd.

Based on the Style grade sold in the region, the SUV gets a deep Midnight Black paint finish, with plenty of matching styling elements to complete the look. The latter includes the front and lower grilles, bumpers, side mirror caps, skid plates, rear garnish and spoiler, all of which are painted black.

It doesn’t stop there, as the 19-inch alloy wheels come in a glossy black finish and even the “intelligent Clearance Sonar” sensors are painted black. In fact, the only items on the exterior that aren’t in said colour are the badges, lighting units and side window trim pieces. Inside, you get black leather upholstery with grey stitching, along with a black headliner and interior trim.

Standard features include a 360-degree camera, a digital rear-view mirror, a nine-speaker JBL premium audio system with DAB digital radio, a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of active safety systems.

The RAV4 Hybrid is powered by a A25A-FXS 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 178 PS and 221 Nm of torque. Together with an electric motor, the total system output is 218 PS for front-wheel drive models, or 222 PS with all-wheel drive – a CVT is standard for both.