In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2020 9:14 am

It seems to be time for a mid-life update of the G01 BMW X3, which made its global debut in 2017, as our spy photographer source has acquired images of the forthcoming Life Cycle Impulse, or facelifted iteration of the X3 running public road tests.

Bodywork where camouflage foil has been applied is indicative of where the revisions will be made to the facelifted model, and in the case of the G01 X3 development vehicle here these are on the front bumper, grille, bonnet and possibly the front fenders. Headlamps are on course for updating as well, though the items fitted to the vehicle here are of an older version.

The same process appears to apply for the rear end of the G01 X3, where the rear bumper, rear quarter panels, lower half of the tailgate and tail lamps have been concealed as therefore are also in queue for the X3’s mid-lifecycle update. On this development unit at least, it appears that the overall daylight opening, roofline and doors are carried over unchanged.

Inside, the G01 X3 LCI will be brought further up to date with its infotainment system that will likely comprise a larger screen, and the gear selector lever is expected to get a new design, as will the iDrive controller. The iDrive system itself will be updated to the latest iDrive 7 version, according to our sources.

In terms of engines, the G01 X3 LCI will likely continue to be offered with four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, along with electrified versions such as the xDrive30e with 292 hp and 55 km of pure electric range that was launched in Thailand last month. The debut of the facelifted X3 is expected to come in late 2021, and the full-house F97 X3 M performance model will likely follow suit later on.