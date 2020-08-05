In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 5 August 2020 12:47 pm / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has announced that the public pilot programme as sanctioned by the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) for its closed-toll RFID system for passenger vehicles has seen an increase in usage to 10% in the northern region, up from 2.3% two weeks ago as highway users in the northern region of Penang and Kedah begin migrating to the cashless and contactless payment system.

“It is encouraging to see the positive take up of RFID within the short period of 14 days, and I am confident that this will increase as more will see the multiple benefits of this payment solution. The most compelling reason for RFID is that the technology itself propagates physical distancing as compared to the existing card system,” said PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

“Once it is linked to the e-wallet, it reduces the probability of users getting stuck in the toll lane due to insufficient balance, leading to the need to physically reload their cards and risk transmission of the coronavirus,” Azman added.

Payment of toll fares by RFID has been rolled out at 10 open-toll systems (single payment at the toll plaza) from January 1 this year, located at Jitra, Lunas, Kubang Semang, Penang Bridge, Mambau, Lukut, Kempas, Perling, Lima Kedai and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

At present, toll transactions via Touch ‘n Go cards and SmartTAG devices at all PLUS highway toll plazas, however smaller toll plazas with limited lanes will have the SmartTAG lanes replaced by dedicated RFID lanes as the card can still be used at Touch ‘n Go lanes, says PLUS, adding that this arrangement will apply with the nationwide roll-out of RFID.

The highway operator stresses that each RFID tag is to be fitted on vehicles at designated positions as advised by the RFID fitment centres.