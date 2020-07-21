In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2020 1:43 pm / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia has announced that Touch ‘n Go RFID payments will be supported on the northern closed toll system beginning July 22, 2020. The move is part of the company’s plan to roll out the toll payment system across its 84 closed toll systems (payment based on distance travelled), which was originally scheduled to begin from April 1, but was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the company, nine toll plazas – Sungai Dua, Bertam, Sungai Petani Selatan, Sungai Petani Utara, Gurun, Pendang, Alor Setar Selatan, Alor Setar Utara and Hutan Kampung – will have a dedicated RFID lane at their entry and exit points. For those who have yet to get an RFID tag installed on their car, payments via TnG cards and SmartTAGs will still be supported, so don’t worry.

However, the company is looking to attract more RFID users and is offering – as a limited-time promotion – 1,500 free RFID tags to motorists in Penang and Kedah. To redeem these complimentary tags, users will first need to register as a PLUSMiles member here, and produce the provided voucher code at any of the fitment centres located in Bayan Lepas, Sungai Jawi, Georgetowh, Seberang Perai, Sungai Petani and Bukit Mertajam.

“Our northern highway customers will very soon be able to enjoy convenient, swift and safe RFID experience. Aligned to the government’s directive to move towards multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll highway, the introduction of RFID on closed toll system is a next step to make this goal a reality. The RFID technology allows for faster throughput thus reducing congestion at the toll lanes, which is the primary objective for PLUS adopting it,” said Datuk Azman Ismail, managing director of PLUS.

The rollout of the RFID system by PLUS previously saw the payment method be made available at all its 10 open toll systems (single payment at respective toll plaza) from the start of 2020 at the Jitra, Lunas, Kubang Semang, Penang Bridge, Mambau, Lukut, Kempas, Perling, Lima Kedai and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.