In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2019 12:41 pm / 6 comments

Highway concessionaire PLUS has announced it will begin offering toll transactions to be made via radio frequency identification (RFID) technology at 10 open system toll plazas from January 1, 2020. It said via a press statement that the Touch ‘n Go RFID toll payment system will be offered to Class 1 private vehicles at these designated toll plazas on PLUS-operated highways:

Jitra (North-South Expressway)

Lunas (Butterworth-Kulim Expressway)

Kubang Semang (Butterworth-Kulim Expressway)

Penang Bridge

Mambau (Seremban-Port Dickson Highway)

Lukut (Seremban-Port Dickson Highway)

Kempas (North-South Expressway)

Perling (Linkedua highway)

Lima Kedai (Linkedua highway)

Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua highway)

Class 1 denotes light vehicles with two axles and three or four-wheels, except taxis, Meanwhile, the toll fare in an open system toll is a fixed rate, based on the vehicle class. According to PLUS COO Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, the introduction of RFID at its open system toll plazas will offer motorists another avenue to pay for toll.

“In addition, more payment options are being developed via debit and credit cards as well as other eWallets. Soon highway customers will have the option to switch to more payment modes when these features become available in the very near future. However, the existing toll payment modes via Touch ‘n Go card or SmartTAG are still available on PLUS highways,” he said.

Zakaria added that toll transactions using Touch ‘n Go RFID technology on PLUS’ 83 closed highway system toll plazas will be implemented on April 1, 2020. The toll rates on a closed system highway are based on the vehicle class and travel distance made from entering and exiting the highway.

Last week, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) announced that toll collection using RFID technology will be implemented across all 62 toll plazas on highways using the open-toll system as of January 1.