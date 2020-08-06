In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 6 August 2020 5:46 pm / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) and Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Centre (TCEAS) have announced a voluntary product recall campaign for the fourth-gen C26 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid to reprogramme the vehicle’s continuously variable transmission (CVT) control unit.

The recall for the previous-gen Serena S-Hybrid involves 4,001 units of the fully-imported CBU version of the MPV manufactured from September 2012 to November 2013. All labour and replacement parts – if any – for the recall campaign involving the affected Serena CBU units will be carried out at no cost to owners.

The company added that the facelifted C26 Serena S-Hybrid, which was launched in Malaysia in locally-assembled CKD form in November 2014, as well as other current selling Nissan models – including the fifth-gen C27 Serena S-Hybrid – are not affected by this exercise.

Customers of the affected Serena vehicles will be notified directly through TCEAS by letter, SMS or Whatsapp, and are advised to call the nearest TCEAS outlet to arrange for an appointment. The company said that individuals with questions regarding the recall campaign may contact the Nissan Customer Care Centre on its toll-free line at 1800-88-3838.