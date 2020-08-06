In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 August 2020 9:58 am / 1 comment

The Infiniti QX55 will officially makes its global debut on November 11 this year, marking the brand’s return to the luxury crossover coupe segment, which it vacated after retiring the QX70 (formerly known as the FX) at the end of the 2017 model year.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the QX55, as the model was teased as far back as August last year as a competitor to other coupe-styled SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4. The QX55 is expected to share the same Renault-Nissan D platform and running gear with the second-generation QX50 that arrived much earlier.

The latter includes the KR20DDET, which is Nissan’s 2.0 litre VC-Turbo (variable compression, turbocharged) petrol engine with 272 PS and 390 Nm of torque, paired to a continuously variable transmission and either front- or all-wheel-drive.

Styling-wise, the QX55 certainly pays homage to the old FX crossover with its rakish roofline that ends in a slightly lipped tailgate, with a roof spoiler further up. We also see taillights with graphics inspired by the Q80 Inspiration concept, along with matte silver window trim and black body pieces to contrast a red finish.

Despite a debut this year, the company says that the QX55 will only arrive in showrooms across North America in the spring of 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle, before being offered in other regions. It’s also an important car for the company, as “its debut signifies the first in a wave of new products coming from the Infiniti brand over the next few years.”