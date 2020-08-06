In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 6 August 2020 10:07 am / 1 comment

Last month, Nissan unveiled its Magnite Concept, which previews an upcoming B-segment SUV meant primarily for India, but which will eventually become a global offering. Having shown the exterior, the automaker has now revealed the study’s interior, highlighting what to expect from the small SUV when it appears on the scene in early 2021.

The cabin adopts large swathes of red as a contrast colour, the shade being found on the dashboard, seat accents and doorcard panels. To add dimensionality, the central panel of the dashboard – which largely mirrors that seen on the Renault Triber in terms of sculpting – features a textured finish, and brushed aluminium trim injects some premiumness to the presentation.

The interior adopts a minimalist approach to buttons and knobs, with just a push-button starter and three rotary dials for the automatic climate control system to be found on the central stack. Access to vehicle functions and features are via steering-mounted controls and through the free-standing eight-inch touchscreen.

The Magnite also features a full-digital instrument cluster, and as Autocar India reports, the production version of the SUV is expected to be equipped with a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a number of connected car features.

It has been reported that the Magnite, which will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue in its primary market, will be offered with four powertrain combos. These include a 72 hp 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices as well as a 95 hp 1.0L three-cylinder turbo option, with manual and CVT options.

GALLERY: Nissan Magnite Concept