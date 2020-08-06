In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 6 August 2020 11:44 am / 0 comments

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has been sighted again, and it even bears the same registration plate as the development car sighted in April. As our spy photographer source points out, there are no shift paddles in sight on this Motorsport division 911, which indicates the continuation of a manual-only transmission setup from the 991-generation GT3 Touring.

Visually, the latest-generation GT3 Touring will follow previous form in employing a retractable rear spoiler as featured on the more mainstream Carrera variants, though this will be accompanied elsewhere by bodywork that will be unique to the GT3. Tell-tale cues include the dual, centrally-mounted exhaust pipes along with a GT3-specific rear bumper and diffuser.

Along the sides, a lower ride height will be evident thanks to a bespoke suspension setup as well as centre-locking wheels that have been a GT-division 911 signature, while the front end, as seen here, will feature a more aggressive front bumper relative to the Carrera variants. Here, the bonnet features vents near the leading edge, and all bodywork save for the rear wing should be identical on the ‘regular’ GT3.

The naturally-aspirated flat-six is expected to gain on the 513 hp/470 Nm outputs of the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 RS, and the 992-generation GT3 (and Touring variant) has been tipped to reach somewhere in the region of 550 hp from the same 4.0 litre capacity. Drive will go to the rear wheels exclusively.

The latest equipment for the 911 is expected to feature here, including active rear wheel steering – optional on the Carrera range – as well as active engine mounts and a locking differential for aiding traction. Most of the regular GT3’s options list can be expected to be available on the Touring version as well, such as carbon-ceramic brakes, a range of seat options and front axle lift kit.

As such, the Touring should be mostly mechanically identical to the regular GT3 save for its gearbox, and the chassis spec should be similar as well. Other changes can be expected inside; if the 991-generation car is referenced, the 992 GT3 Touring can be expected to trade the racier Alcantara trim for more classic leather in its interior, on areas such as the steering wheel, gear lever, centre console and door trim.

So far, the latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to debut this September, and this Touring version is likely to follow suit a few months after.