Lexus made the LC even more desirable when it released a convertible version back in November last year, which joins the existing (and equally pretty) coupe model. Later on, in January 2020, the company announced that it would auction off the first 2021 LC 500 Convertible to roll of its assembly line with Barrett-Jackson placed in charge of the sale.

With strong interest in the model, a three-minute trip across the auction block was all it took to raise USD2 million (RM8.381 million), with 100% percent of the proceeds going to two charities, namely the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The winning bidder is none other than the dealer principal of Stevinson Lexus of Lakewood in Colorado, Kent Stevinson, who had to wait for quite a bit before taking delivery of his prize, as production of the LC Convertible only started last month.

Fast forward to August 5, and Stevinson has now collected his shiny and rather unique LC 500 Convertible, which is certainly collector-worthy as its VIN number ends in 10001. However, there’s more to it than just that, as this particular car is one of only 100 Inspiration Series units that will be produced.

Even then, it is enhanced with exclusive features not found on any other Inspiration Series cars, including Liquid Platinum accents on the headlamp garnishes, side intake garnishes, side mirror bottoms and taillamp garnishes. The car also comes with a Structural Blue paintjob, Liquid Graphite-coloured forged alloy 21-inch wheels with gloss black accents and blue brake calipers.

For even greater exclusivity, there are also unique carbon-fiber scuff plates imprinted with “LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1,” along with a framed sketch of the LC Convertible, a portfolio with production line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle was produced.

Stevinson also takes home the very first luggage set from Zero Halliburton’s new design series with custom Lexus cues, plus a curated driving package that includes a Lexus Performance Driving Experience with brand ambassador Scott Pruett, a three-night hotel stay for two at Pebble Beach Resort, a round of golf for two at Pebble Beach Golf Course, and more.

“To actually see the car eight months later from seeing the prototype at Barrett-Jackson, it was quite the presentation and it hits you that this is vehicle number one. When I was on the Lexus dealer council, I saw the prototype of the convertible, so just knowing you are taking delivery on the first one is really something,” said Stevinson.