In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 7 August 2020 11:00 am / 5 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is looking to stir up the local MPV market by finally introducing the Xpander here later this year. Despite the rise of SUVs, the people carrier segment is still an important one in this region, especially with the advent of new crossover-styled models like this diamond-badged offering.

As such, there is much to get excited about – especially compared to its main rival, the Honda BR-V – which you can check out in the video above. One of those is the styling, with the Xpander’s chunky body and aggressive Dynamic Shield front end being a world away from the BR-V’s rather dumpy aesthetic. What’s more, we’re getting the facelifted model, which adds the all-important LED headlights among others.

The Mitsubishi is also a bigger car than the Honda. The wheelbase in particular is a whopping 113 mm longer than the BR-V’s, which should make for a much roomier seven-seat interior. It also has the larger boot and its rear seats can be folded flat to make for a much more usable load space.

Last but not least, the Xpander should be competitively priced within the RM80,000 to RM90,000 region, given MMM’s track record of undercutting the competition. For greater detail, watch our man Hafriz Shah extol the virtues of the Xpander in the aforementioned video.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander facelift in Indonesia