In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 August 2020 11:50 am / 0 comments

Shell will be presenting its recently unveiled Helix Power and Helix Protect engine oils in a digital launch today. The live event, which you can catch here later at 6pm, will see a Shell product expert go into details of both new engine oils, explaining their differences and virtues.

The fully-synthetic offerings are aimed at drivers with different needs and requirements. Helix Power is a 0W-40 weight oil that features special performance-focused additives to maximise engine power and deliver faster acceleration for smoother drives on highways, hilly terrain and open roads.

Meanwhile, Helix Protect is a 0W-30 formulation which incorporates engine protection-focused additives to help the engine remain cleaner for longer, a perfect choice for cars that operate under stressful stop-start driving conditions.

The recommended retail price for Helix Power is RM280 for a four-litre pack, while that for Helix Protect is RM240, also for a four-litre pack. Shell says both new oils focus more on the benefits to users and less on technical specifications, simplifying the process of choosing the right product by basing it on driving style and needs. Today’s launch presentation will give you the chance to find out more about the tech behind both, so be sure to tune in.