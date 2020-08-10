In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2020 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Last year, Japanese Honda tuner Spoon Sport unveiled a demo car based on the FK7 Civic Hatchback, which produced 200 PS from its 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder by way of a Hondata FlashPro ECU device.

While the power gain over stock is rather notable, the company has taken things further by updating said test bed with a larger turbocharger kit you can actually buy, so it now makes 275 PS and 414 Nm of torque. This represents a significant boost from the standard 182 PS and 240 Nm one gets from the Civic Hatchback in Japan. For further context, the Civic Sedan we get here comes with 141 PS and 174 Nm.

The Spoon turbo was developed together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and features a turbine fan diameter of 40 mm (37 mm stock), while the compressor wheel is also larger at 49 mm (46 mm stock) and comes with 11 fins instead of the default nine.

The company says to produce those outputs, the aforementioned Hondata FlashPro unit is required, and that the setup can be fitted to the FK7 Civic Hatchback, FC1 Civic Sedan and even the FC3 Civic Coupe. As the shape of the turbo housing is identical to stock, Spoon claims the unit can simply be bolted on without needing additional parts or alterations, and is highly reliable.

However, there are some caveats, as the kit can only be fitted to cars with a six-speed manual. Even then, the stock clutch will need to be replaced with a stronger one to cope with all that extra power. Additionally, there’s the matter of entry fee, as the kit will set you back 250,000 yen (RM9,909). Interested?