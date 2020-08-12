In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2020 11:40 am / 1 comment

More than three years after its initial debut, the Kia Stinger has now received its first facelift, with the Korean carmaker releasing the first photos of the refreshed fastback. Set to go on sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020 before making its way to other markets, the company is only treating us to the new visuals, with other details like powertrains and technologies to be revealed later on.

At first glance, it’s hard to see what the fuss is all about, but Kia assures us that there changes that have been done. For instance, the LED headlamps have been altered to sport a new design and LED daytime running lights, while appearing “darker and sleeker with the lights out.”

More noticeable is the new taillight arrangement around back, which consists of an upper lighting signature that spans the width of the car and conforms to the shape of the subtle spoiler on the boot lid. Meanwhile, the lower turn signals mimic the “pegs” on the front, with 10 individual LED each to mimic the appearance of a chequered flag.

For more powerful Stinger variants, there is now an option to specify larger wide-bore exhaust mufflers in a bright silver finish, along with a more purposeful rear diffuser. Kia also offers a new exterior colour, along with two new 18- and 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels with “intricate, geometric designs.”

Other new options include a Dark Package for high-performance GT variants, which add a gloss black diffuser surround, plus black exhaust tips and “Stinger” emblem. The same package for North America also comes with 19-inch matte black wheels, a new rear wing as well as black side mirror caps and side fender trim.

The interior, much like the exterior, remains largely unchanged from before as well. However, there are subtle improvements here and there, like a new metallic finish for the lower section of the steering wheel to match the chrome bezel that now surrounds the seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster display.

Elsewhere, the rear-view mirror is now frameless, while new contrast stitching can be found on the dashboard and doors. The centre console also comes with aluminium or carbon-fibre trim, while the infotainment screen has been upgraded to a 10.25-inch touch-based unit, accented by a glossy black finish. Also added is a 64-colour ambient lighting system to add some luxury to the cabin.

Depending on the market, there are a variety of new interior colour and material options too. In Korea, there will be a Dark Brown monotone interior with diamond quilted Nappa leather seats, with other global markets receiving the plush leather in Saturn Black, Red and Beige. Kia notes that there’s a Saturn Black package that sees the seats being finished in black suede with red contrast stitching in a “chain” pattern to resemble the links on a watch strap.

As mentioned at the start, powertrain details will only be revealed at a later date, so we won’t know if the range-topping GT variant will receive a power bump for its 3.3 litre Lambda II twin-turbo V6, which currently makes 370 PS (365 hp) and 510 Nm of torque.

Other engines that are also offered for the pre-facelift Stinger include a 2.0 litre Theta II turbo four-pot with 255 PS (252 hp) and 353 Nm as well as a 2.2 litre R-Line turbodiesel four-cylinder rated at 202 PS (199 hp) and 441 Nm. All these engines came with an eight-speed automatic, along with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.