In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 August 2020 8:29 pm / 0 comments

Just weeks after launching the BMW M135i xDrive, BMW Malaysia played host to yet another event, this time introducing four fire-breathing M models to the Malaysian market. Launched alongside the M8 Coupé and M8 Gran Coupé are the F97 X3 M and F98 X4 M, both in Competition trims. The X3 M is priced at RM886,551.58, while the X4 M goes for RM904,276.60. Both prices are after 50% SST reduction.

At the heart of these SUVs is the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, which has its roots traced to the F80 M3 and F82 M4‘s celebrated S55 engine. However, the S58 features a new 3D-printed cylinder head core, which makes it lighter and has better cooling thanks to integrated ducts.

Before things get too technical, note the Competition’s six-potter produces 510 hp and 600 Nm of torque, the latter available in full between 2,600 to 5,950 rpm. Together with an eight-speed M Steptronic torque converter automatic gearbox and intelligent M xDrive all-wheel drive, both cars will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h, and the average fuel consumption is rated at 10.6 litres per 100 km. Just as a comparison, the non-Competition X3 M and X4 M get 480 hp and take 4.2 seconds to complete the century sprint.

Their direct rivals are none other than the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S and GLC 63 S Coupé, which both share the same 4.0 litre V8 engine that offers 510 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The AMG SUVs are slightly quicker, doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Now, the X3 M and X4 M gets higher 350-bar pressure for the fuel injection system, and gets a closed-deck design, a forged crankshaft, wire-arc sprayed iron cylinder wall coatings, Valvetronic variable valve timing, Double VANOS variable camshaft timing and an indirect intercooler.

For drivers, there are three Drivelogic modes to choose from – Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus, each offering incrementally quicker shift times. Also included as standard are the Active M Differential (with rear-wheel bias in Sport mode), and speed-sensitive and variable-ratio M Servotronic electric power steering.

For suspension, both cars feature improved elastokinematic qualities for more precise wheel location and directional stability, with custom-made swivel bearings, torque arms and wishbones at the front. There’s also special elastomer bearings and increased front camber, while the rear receives a stiffer camber arm, M-specific rubber mounts and stiffer anti-roll bars.

Adaptive dampers with bespoke tuning are standard, as is M Compound Brakes. The latter comprises huge 395 mm discs at the front and 370 mm units at the back, clamped by four-piston front calipers and single piston rear calipers.

Both cars are dressed to match their performance, featuring deeper air dams with larger intakes, M’s trademark dual-bar grille slats, aerodynamic wing mirrors, a rear spoiler and a diffuser integrating the M Sport quad exhaust tips (finished in black chrome). Tying it all together are body-coloured mouldings.

Standard features include adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistant, full LED tail lights, and huge 21-inch bicolour M light alloy wheels shod with high-performance tyres. Exterior colour options include Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Donington Grey (on the X3 M), Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, and the new Toronto Red (seen here on the X4 M).

Inside, the M sports steering wheel with twin red M Drive buttons is standard, and the push-start button is also finished in red. Behind the steering wheel are shift paddles and the M-specific digital instrument display. The 10.25-inch centre display is hooked up to a 600-watt, nine-channel 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and it also supports Apple CarPlay.

Also on are Merino leather M Sport seats (available in black, Sakhir Orange or Adelaide Grey) with active seat ventilation, lumbar support and illuminated M badge, redesigned M gear selector, carbon-fibre inlays, BMW M decorative seams, M seat belts, M foot pedals, and knee pads.

Rear passengers now get adjustable seatbacks and sunblinds, too. Boot space for the X3 M is 550 litres, while the X4 M offers 525 litres. With the seats down, those numbers balloon to 1,600 litres and 1,430 litres respectively.

Lastly, for safety, both cars are equipped with Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus. These include forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, active cruise control, and parking assistant with surround view camera. Also included are BMW Gesture Control and the ConnectedDrive suite of services.

Again, to recap, the X3 M Competition retails for RM887k, while the X4 M Competition goes for RM904k. With the BMW Balloon Financing Plan, these cars can be owned from RM10,118.00 (based on 80% loan for a five-year tenure) a month.

Included in the price is the full BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience, which comprises a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme, BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App, BMW Privileges Card, and BMW Service Online.

