In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 August 2020 8:49 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has officially launched the F92 BMW M8 Coupe and F93 M8 Gran Coupé in the country. Both cars were introduced alongside the F97 X3 M and F98 X4 M, both in Competition spec, to make it a four M model debut earlier this evening.

Both body-style M8s are powered by the same S63 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 as seen on the F90 M5, and this offers 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. Power is delivered to an M xDrive all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic settings. Also to be found on both cars is an Active M Differential.

The M xDrive system splits torque distribution between the front and rear wheels depending on the conditions and chosen setting. As standard, it has a rear bias, but 4WD Sport mode pushes even more torque to the rear axle, and there’s a 2WD mode as well. The latter, only available with the stability control off, provides full rear-wheel drive engagement for those looking for more excitement.

Performance-wise, both the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds, despite the four-door GC being an extra 95 kg heavier. Top speed is electronically-limited to 250 km/h, but there’s always an optional M Driver’s Package that can be specified, which brings the maximum speed to 305 km/h.

Both cars feature a similar suspension, which consists of adaptive dampers and a double wishbone front/five-link rear axle layout, the rear equipped with M-specific forged links. The M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe come equipped with lighter M Compound brakes with blue calipers as standard, and are also fitted with the M-specific integrated brake system, which combines brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions in one compact module.

Exterior M cues include M-specific twin-spar door mirrors, flared aluminium wings with M gills, a M rear spoiler as well as a M-specific M8 rear diffuser and a M-specific exhaust system with twin tailpipes and chrome trims.

Additionally, both cars come with a carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, and ride on double-spoke style 810 M Bicolour 20-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed tyres.

Inside, the cars comes standard with full Merino leather upholstery, and highlights include M Sport seats with an integrated, illuminated M8 logo as well a full-leather dashboard and door trim panels. There’s also a red starter button and a new electronic gearlever, embossed and featuring M colour stitching and a cut-out with “waterfall” lighting.

Kit includes a BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which consists of an all-digital 12.3 inch instrument cluster, a high-resolution 10.25 inch control display and a full-colour head-up display with additional M-specific display presentations.

Elsewhere, convenience features include an automatic tailgate and a soft-close function for doors as well as the brand’s Digital Key for one less item to tote about, although you’ll need a compatible Samsung smartphone for that.

Meanwhile, driver assist items available under the BMW Personal CoPilot system include the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus, which offer lane keeping assistant with side collision protection, lane change assistant, crossing-traffic warning and a reversing assistant, among others.

Seven exterior colours are available for both the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe, namely Alpine White, Brands Hatch Grey, Marina Bay Blue, Motegi Red, Black Sapphire, Donington Grey and Barcelona Blue. Meanwhile, the Merino leather upholstery can be specified in either black or Silverstone.

Finally, pricing for both cars. The BMW M8 Coupe is priced at RM1,452,960, while the M8 Gran Coupe goes for RM1,455,145, both on-the-road without insurance and with SST exemption in place. They come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a free scheduled service programme.

As you’d expect at this level, BMW Individual tailoring is available as a cost option for both cars, allowing them to be personalised for a mere snip. At point of launch, the company is presenting an exclusive M8 Coupe with a BMW Individual Frozen Bluestone exterior – which is the launch example – for an extra RM30,000. It’s limited to just this unit, so you’ll be unique.

GALLERY: F92 BMW M8 Coupe