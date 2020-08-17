In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 August 2020 11:00 am / 9 comments

Several Audi Sport models have quietly started going on sale in Malaysia, those include the RS4 Avant and RS5 Sportback. The RS4 is priced at RM712,399, while the RS5 carries a starting price of RM726,863. There’s also the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, which go for RM976k and RM989k respectively.

Let’s kick things off with the RS4 Avant. This model is based on the latest facelift version, featuring a 2.9 litre bi-turbo V6 engine that produces 450 hp at 5,700 to 6,700 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. Power is channeled to all four wheels (quattro with sports differential is standard) via an eight-speed automatic with tiptronic function.

As a result, the RS4 Avant would do the century sprint in 4.1 seconds before topping out at 280 km/h. Also on are Audi drive select, RS sports exhaust system, and RS sports suspension plus with dynamic ride control.

For specs, it gets Matrix LED headlights, dynamic LED turn indicators on all four corners, gloss black exterior appearance package (side mirrors, roof rails, badges, logo, and grille in black), and 20-inch evo style matte titanium cast alloy wheels as standard. RS steel brakes with gloss red calipers are standard, but these can be upgraded to RS ceramic units with red calipers as well.

Several paint options are included, but customers get to choose from Audi Exclusive’s more expansive range of options, for a small fee of course. Other options include panoramic glass roof, and three other design variations for the 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the RS4 gets RS-specific Audi virtual cockpit plus, head-up display, MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound, and nappa leather seat upholstery with honeycomb stitching. There’s also three-zone climate control system, stainless steel foot pedals, Audi smartphone interface, and Audi connect.

Next up is the RS5 Sportback. Like its unidentical twin, the RS5 also shares the same 2.9 litre V6 TFSI engine that puts out 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque. However, its quicker in the 0-100 km/h sprint, requiring just 3.9 seconds to break three-digit speeds. Top speed is still electronically capped at 280 km/h.

Exterior and interior treatment are pretty much the same as the RS4 Avant. On the outside, the RS5 gets the glossy black appearance package, 20-inch five-arm style anthracite black wheels, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn indicators (for the tail lights too), rear spoiler, and RS sports exhaust system. Apart from the frameless doors, interior appointments for the RS5 are identical to the RS4.

For safety, both RS cars get Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense rear and basic (closes the windows and tightens the seat belts in case of emergencies), lane change assistant with exit warning system, rear cross traffic alert, and parking aid plus with 360 degree cameras. Unfortunately, there is no AEB nor adaptive cruise control. So, what do you think?

