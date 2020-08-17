In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 August 2020 12:40 pm / 4 comments

For those who are unmoved by the arrival of the Audi RS4 Avant and RS5 Sportback, perhaps a little bit more power from the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback may do the trick. That’s right folks, the RS6 and RS7 can now be officially purchased through official channels in Malaysia. Pricing for the RS6 starts from RM976,309, while the RS7 goes for RM988,544.

In terms of powertrain, both models use the identical 4.0 litre TFSI V8 engine, producing 600 hp at 6,000 to 6,250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque at 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic sends drive to all four wheels, with the quattro all-wheel drive system featuring a self-locking centre differential.

All that power translates to a pretty sprightly performance – both two-tonne cars do the century sprint in 3.6 seconds, and would go on to a top speed of 280 km/h. Extras include the RS sports exhaust system, progressive steering, and RS sports suspension plus with dynamic ride control.

On the outside, the RS6 Avant gets the glossy black and carbon exterior package, HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser lights, LED tail lights, dynamic turn indicators on all four corners, 22-inch five V-spoke trapezoidal anthracite wheels shod with 285/30 tyres, and RS steel brakes with red calipers.

The RS7 Sportback, on the other hand, gets a slightly sportier exterior finish with with carbon-fibre trimmings that adorn components such as the wing mirrors. Both models can be had with Audi Exclusive paint options on top of the standard palette, but those come at a cost. Also optional is the panoramic glass roof.

Inside, the two cars get a four-zone automatic climate control system as standard, as well as electric steering adjustment, Audi Sports seats plus with heating and ventilation, anthracite and “aluminium race” interior decors, stainless steel foot pedals, RS scuff plates, flat-bottom steering wheel, and Valcona leather upholstery with honeycomb stitching.

Infotainment is comprised of the MMI navigation plus with MMI touch. The RS7 gets the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound as standard, but this is optional for the RS6.

Lastly, for safety, both models get Audi pre sense front and rear, front cross traffic assist, lane change assistant with exit warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, park assist with parking aid plus, 360-degree camera system, and Isofix child seat anchors for the outer rear seats and front passenger seat.

