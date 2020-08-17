In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2020 4:20 pm / 1 comment

After releasing a vague teaser just last week, Jeep has now released two new photos that reaffirm the debut of the reborn Wagoneer. The return of the iconic nameplate was first mentioned in a recent FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) investor presentation, which shows that the new Wagoneer and its extended-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer version are scheduled to start production in the second quarter of next year.

In one of the photos, we see the new Wagoneer emblem that is finished in gold lettering, with an American flag logo added at the end for some extra patriotism as well as to hint that the model will be built in Michigan, which is where FCA has invested USD4.5 billion investment in manufacturing facilities there.

Meanwhile, the interior photo shows us the stylised engine start-stop button with some topstitching that looks rather modern. This is placed just above some wood trim and what looks to be a central touchscreen infotainment system, with two knobs on either side of the unit’s base.

Other details are a mystery for now, but it is reported that the Wagoneer will be built on the Ram 1500’s body-on-frame platform. A selection of powertrains are also mentioned by Car and Driver, including V6 and V8 options, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

The Wagoneer and its larger alternative, the Grand Wagoneer, will be part of Jeep’s full-size SUV offerings to take on rivals from Chevrolet like the Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. For now, an official debut date remains unknown but the company is more than happy to repeat that it will be “coming soon.”