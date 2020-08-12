In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2020 2:40 pm / 0 comments

Jeep has released a teaser on its social media pages for a new model that will carry “Grand” in its name. As vague as it sounds, a report by Car and Driver suggests that this could be the upcoming Grand Wagoneer, which is set to make a return. The Grand Wagoneer nameplate first started out as the range-topping trim level for the Wagoneer.

Presently, the only Jeep with “Grand” attached to it is the Grand Cherokee, which replaced the Grand Wagoneer many years ago in 1992. The mid-size SUV is currently in its fourth generation since 2010, so a replacement model is certainly to be anticipated. However, there are a few reasons why Jeep’s teaser isn’t hinting at a new Grand Cherokee, but to the blast from the past.

For starters, a recent FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) investor presentation states that the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models are scheduled to start production in the second quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, production of the redesigned Grand Cherokee will only kick off in the third quarter of next year.

Secondly, the copy in the teaser emphasises size, and with the Grand Cherokee occupying the mid-size SUV slot, the Grand Wagoneer will likely be the company’s full-size SUV offering instead. Curiously, one of the slides also reveals an unnamed three-row, full-size SUV that will roll off assembly lines much earlier in the first quarter of 2021.

For now, details about the return of the Grand Wagoneer are scarce, but the teaser says that the new model is “coming soon.” We’ll only know more when Jeep releases more information about its new “grand” model, whatever it is, in the coming weeks.