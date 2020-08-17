In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2020 11:20 am / 4 comments

A leaked slide that purportedly reveals Subaru’s future product roadmap has found its way online, which gives us some idea of what to expect from the Japanese carmaker over the next few years.

The slide, which was spotted by members of the GR86 forum, shows estimated production dates of upcoming models. In 2020, there’s the facelifted XV (or Crosstrek as it is known in the United States), which has already been revealed back in June for the 2021 model year.

Following this, in spring 2021, the company will introduce “Wilderness” versions of the Forester and Outback, which are possibly styled (and engineered) to be more rugged than the standard models, similar to what Toyota offers with the RAV4 TRD Off-Road.

Around the same time, production of the facelifted Forester and second-generation BRZ will begin. The latter marks the second time that Subaru will collaborate with Toyota on a sports car after the original Toyobaru twins, with the new BRZ’s sibling – reportedly called the GR 86 – being spotted in prototype form recently.

Toyota GR 86

Details are scarce for now, but Toyota’s leaked product roadmap suggests that its GR 86 will arrive by July next year, so the BRZ shouldn’t be that far off from that debut date as well. Both versions will be rather identical in terms of design, with Toyota said to provide its TNGA platform, while Subaru will supply a larger-capacity (and possibly turbocharged) boxer engine.

As if a new sports car isn’t exciting enough, fall 2021 will also see the start of production for the next-generation WRX. Subaru has been hinting at a replacement for some time now, with the first indication being the reveal of the Viziv Performance Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Of course, where there is a WRX, an STI version isn’t far behind. As such, the timeline also shows the WRX STI entering production a year later in fall 2022. The sports sedan, which was previewed by the Viziv Performance STI Concept (pictured below) in 2018, is rumoured to pack a turbocharged 2.4 litre engine with around 400 hp and 490 Nm of torque. Expect the lesser WRX to come with a detuned version of the engine.

Subaru’s 2022 will also see updated versions of the Ascent, Legacy and Outback, so expect the usual styling and technology updates that come with most facelifts. The company’s foray into electric vehicles will also come before the new WRX STI, as its first crossover EV looks set to roll off assembly lines in spring 2022.

The unnamed model is another product of the Toyota-Subaru partnership, and is reportedly built on a modular platform dedicated to EVs. Subaru has previously said that the platform can be used for various vehicle sizes, and the crossover will be the first to go on sale by 2025.

Further down the pipeline in 2023, new generations of the Impreza and XV, along with a “Wilderness” variant of the XV will arrive. It’s going to be a busy time for Subaru, but given that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused carmakers to push back their plans somewhat, this roadmap should be taken with a pinch of salt.