17 August 2020

A recall notice has been issued for all Yamaha NVX155 scooters in Malaysia by official distributor Hong Leong Yamaha Motors (HLYM). The recall is for a front stop switch replacement and will be conducted across Malaysia on a regional basis.

The recall affects chassis numbers PMYSG4820K0013011 – PMYSG4820K0013016, PMYSG4820K0013101 – PMYSG4820K0017980, PMYSG4820K0018021 – PMYSG4820K0018100 and PMYSG4820K0018141 – PMYSG4820K0018220. Also affected are chassis numbers PMYSG4820K0018301 – PMYSG4820K0018380, PMYSG4820K0018541 – PMYSG4820K0018580, PMYSG4820K0018661 – PMYSG4820K0018740 and PMYSG4820K0018781 – PMYSG4820K0018820.

Notices to owners of NVX155 purchased via authorised HLYM dealers will be issued beginning August, 2020. Upon receipt of the notice, owners of affected units should contact their nearest Yamaha authorised dealers or HLYM service centre for replacement of the affected part.

Further information can be obtained via HLYM’s website or through the Yamaha Motor Malaysia app. In the meantime, owners of NVX155s continue to ride and maintain their motorcycle in accordance with instructions contained in the owner’s manual.