In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 August 2020 11:29 am / 0 comments

Ever since right-hand drive versions of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang was made, sales exploded, so much so that it became the best-selling “sports car” in the world for the fifth consecutive year. While sales went through the roof since its introduction in 2015, the S550 Mustang is nearing the end of life.

Sources close to Ford told Automotive News that the seventh-generation Mustang (codename S650) will be unveiled sometime in 2022, and some suppliers have been told that the life span of the pony car has been expanded to eight years. That means the upcoming Mustang will remain in production until at least 2030.

What’s interesting is that there may be an electrified version of the new Mustang, which is part of the Blue Oval’s electrification offensive that began with the Mach-E electric SUV. The automaker plans to launch 18 mild-hybrid and full-hybrid cars by 2022.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype features seven electric motors to make a whopping 1,400 hp

The Mustang’s hybrid powertrain in question will reportedly be a hybrid V8 engine, one that is augmented with two electric motors mounted on each opposing side of the engine. This would give the S650 Mustang electric all-wheel drive and improved traction thanks to torque vectoring.

A similar powertrain concept has already been deployed in the Explorer Hybrid in the US, and it even offers some levels of pure electric driving. As for the 2.3 litre four-cylinder EcoBoost model, well, it remains to be seen if that option will continue to be offered.

For bodystyles, expect the Mustang to be available as a coupé and convertible, featuring a more forward-looking design likely in the vein of the Mach-E. The interior is said to be more driver-focused, albeit retaining the iconic four-seater layout. Word is the hybrid components won’t affect cabin space, but more shall be revealed in the near future.

