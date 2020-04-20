In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2020 5:15 pm / 4 comments

The Ford Mustang is once again the best-selling sports car in the world, and for the fifth consecutive year now. According to the Blue Oval, since global exports of the sixth-generation Mustang began in 2015, it has sold 633,000 units of the pony car through December 2019.

In fact, vehicle registration data from IHS Markit showed Ford sold 102,090 units globally, with sales in Germany up 33%, while sales in Poland increased by nearly 50%. In Europe, it sold 9,900 Mustangs in 2019, a 3% increase over the same period in 2018. Out of that sum, 1,300 were sold in the UK.

The Mustang is, by IHS Markit’s definition, a sports coupe, and it includes both the two-door coupe and convertible models. The pony car has been the best-selling sports car in the US for the past 50 years, and it is currently sold in 146 countries around the world.

Ford COO Jim Farley said: “We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants. From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiast are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

In case you didn’t know, the Mustang just celebrated its 56th birthday (it was born on April 17). Who knew that the combination of pop culture and right-hand drive could do so much for a car, right?