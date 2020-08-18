In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 August 2020 10:57 am / 4 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has revealed that it has collected RM3.852 million in traffic summons payments between August 1 and 15, following its announcement of a 70% discount campaign for compoundable summonses, which runs from August 1 to August 31.

In a statement, the department said that the amount was obtained from payment of 51,178 summonses made through an assortment of channels, including fixed and mobile counters, its website as well as JPJ kiosks.

It said that Selangor has recorded the highest collection rate thus far, with RM620,157 collected from 8,165 summonses paid, but added that there was still a total of 2.404 million summonses that were still unpaid, worth an estimated collection of RM170 million after discount. The number of summonses that have been also been blacklisted stood at 1.79 million.

In its communique, the department encouraged offenders to take advantage of the discount campaign to settle their outstanding fines. It said that those with unpaid summonses would be blacklisted and this will lead to issues when conducting transactions such as driving licence and road tax renewals as well as vehicle ownership transfers.

The discount is for all compoundable summonses issued for offences under the following acts – Akta Pengangkutan Jalan 1987 (Akta 333), Akta Lembaga Pelesenan Kenderaan Perdagangan (Akta 334) and Akta Pengangkutan Awam Darat (Akta 715) plus the orders below those, including cases that are in the blacklist.