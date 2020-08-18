In Cars, Land Rover, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 18 August 2020 6:05 pm / 0 comments

Here’s another sighting of the forthcoming update for the Land Rover Discovery, which we last saw running development tests last month.

Here, we can see that the exterior hasn’t really changed, save for the appearance of a production-shape front grille with the oval where the Land Rover badge will be. As before, the front bumper here appears to be largely the same design as on the pre-facelift, though this could change in the next phase of development.

Updates are to be found inside, as our spy photographers have discovered here, where the infotainment unit’s display area has grown larger to fill most of the upper centre console’s width, enabled by a slimmer screen bezel (picture below) compared to the pre-facelift vehicle’s.

It appears the air-conditioning controls remain directly below the screen, and appears to still be a trio of rotary controls, though here they are partly obscured by the longitudinal camouflaged structure that serves as a temporary bench mount for the development vehicle’s testing hardware.

At the back, the Discovery retains the current-generation model’s asymmetric tail gate with its offset location of the license plate mount, while the tail lamps on the development vehicle here appears to be very similar, if not identical to those on the current model. These, too, could be revised in the coming phases of development of the facelifted Discovery.

This mid-lifecycle refresh will likely update the Discovery engine range as well, and its selection of powertrain offerings stand to be updated with 48-volt technology to enable the use of mild-hybrid engines. This would allow the introduction of the electrified 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-six engine to the Discovery range, and it currently produces 400 PS and 550 Nm of torque in the Defender and Range Rover Sport HST.

Other petrol and diesel-powered engines will feature in the facelifted Discovery line-up as well. Currently present are the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine with 240 PS and 340 Nm of torque, and as for the diesels, a 2.0 litre SD4 four-cylinder produces 240 PS and 430 Nm of torque, while a 3.0 litre SD6 six-cylinder makes 306 PS and 700 Nm of torque.

Of course, a Land Rover worth its salt will have great capabilities off-road, and the facelifted Discovery can be expected to be at least as capable as the current, pre-facelift model in its 900 mm water wading depth as well as its 3,500 kg towing capacity. Incidentally, these figures are identical to those for the latest Land Rover Defender, which has heralded the return of the Hard Top commercial model.