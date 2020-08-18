In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 18 August 2020 11:31 am / 6 comments

Here’s a special Merdeka month deal to sweeten the deal for a handsome executive saloon. The Volvo S90 T8 Special Edition is essentially a MY2020 T8 Inscription with RM35,000 worth of free accessories.

The genuine accessories in question are an exterior styling kit and a choice of two 20-inch wheels. The styling kit includes a front lip, side skirts and a subtle bootlid spoiler with a slight “ducktail” effect. The lower body add-ons have some chrome striping on them.

Moving on, there’s a choice of two sets of 20-inch wheels, which give very different looks to the big Volvo that comes standard with 19-inch multi-spokes. The first is the one you see here, which is the five-double spoke matte black diamond cut design, which is rather sporty. There’s also the eight-multi spoke matte black diamond cut design for a more elegant style.

The set of wheels and exterior styling is worth RM35k, but you pay the T8 Inscription’s regular price of RM349,670 on-the-road without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption factored in.

All S90s are powered by a Drive-E 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine, mated to an Aisin eight-speed conventional automatic transmission. The T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid’s engine is supercharged and turbocharged for 320 hp and 400 Nm. The ICE is paired with an 87 hp/240 Nm electric motor driving the rear wheels for AWD. The motor juiced by a 10.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which at full charge provides up to 50 km of claimed pure electric range.

Combined system output is 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque, which provides the S90 T8 with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h.

Inscription is the luxury trim level and this S90 T8 gets plenty of feel good kit including an Orrefors illuminated crystal gear knob (new design for MY2020), open-pore walnut wood trim, Nappa leather upholstery and a full leather dashboard with contrast stitching, among other goodies.

The only items exclusive to the range-topping RM368,920 Inscription Plus are a Bowers & Wilkins 19-speaker sound system, Four-C adaptive dampers and air suspension on the rear axle. Buyers of the S90 T8 Inscription Plus will not get the RM35k accessories package seen here; instead, they will be given a RM15,000 voucher to purchase accessories. Check out all three S90 variants and body colours side-by-side here.

The S90 T8 deals are part of the Volvo 2020 Merdeka Campaign, which also includes the new S60 T8 R-Design. The campaign – which runs till the end of September – includes free first-year insurance, free Polestar optimisation package and free five-year service maintenance (VSA5+).



GALLERY: 2020 Volvo S90 T8 Special Edition

