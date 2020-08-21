In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 August 2020 4:37 pm / 5 comments

Lexus Malaysia has opened order books for the 2020 Lexus LX 570, which is set to be priced from RM1,225,883 on-the-road without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption factored in. There will be a LX 570 Sport variant going for RM1,281,938. These prices are for individual registration in Peninsular Malaysia. These giants are popular in East Malaysia – see the table below for Sabah, Sarawak and Langkawi/Labuan duty-free prices.

Yup, the flagship Lexus SUV is now going for way over RM1 million. It was first launched in Malaysia for RM923,960 in 2015, before the priced was reduced to RM850,000 in early 2018.

In any case, you’re getting a lot of car for the money, and we’re not just talking about the LX’s size. The powertrain is familiar – a 5.7 litre V8 petrol engine with 362 hp and 530 Nm is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The LX is of course a proper off-roader, with a full-time AWD driveline that includes two-speed transfer and variable fore-aft torque split via a Torsen LSD. 0-100 km/h is done in 7.7 seconds and top speed is 210 km/h.

There are six drive modes including a custom setting. The LX also gets Adaptive Variable Suspension, Active Height Control (AHC), Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control and Hill Start Assist (HSA). There’s even a Multi-Terrain Monitor where occupants can view the surrounding conditions from the comfort and security of their air-cooled seats. This works at low speeds, and there’s even an underfloor view.

On the outside, flanking the massive spindle grille are LED headlights with sequential turn signals. Those wheels are 21-inch machine-finished items. There’s a new Terrane Khaki Mica Metallic exterior colour option, while new interior colours include Garnet, Sun Flare Brown and Ocher.

Inside the three-row SUV are luxuries such as a 19-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround System with 16 channels of amplification, a cooled central console, seat back-mounted dual 11.6-inch screens and powered/ventilated seats for all. There are 10 airbags.

The Lexus LX 570 Sport adds on more aggressive bumpers, matched with L-shaped block mesh for the spindle grille. The Sport’s 21-inch forged rims have a more open design for a sportier look. Inside, the Sport adds on illuminated scuff plates, aluminium sports pedals with rubber inserts, and door courtesy lamps with logo projection.

The only performance enhancing item is what Lexus calls the Front Performance Damper, which enhances body rigidity for better handling and stability without sacrificing overall comfort. Lastly, Lexus Safety System Plus (LSS+) features are now standard across the board. The suite includes Pre Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA).

Once again, prices start from RM1,225,883 for this CBU Japan SUV. Going the official Lexus Malaysia route gets you a five-year unlimited mileage factory warranty and full after-sales support.

