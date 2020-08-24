In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 August 2020 12:39 pm / 1 comment

Mugen has officially launched a line of accessories for the FK Honda Civic hatch. These modifications (mostly for aesthetics) can be fitted on the existing and pre-facelift model, whereas certain exterior components can even be equipped on the regular Civic sedan.

To start, there is the carbon-fibre front grille cover with Mugen emblem (real CF, costs 97,900 yen or RM3.8k), front bumper garnish, front lip (64,900 yen or RM2.5k), side skirts (93,500 yen or RM3.7k), rear lip with integrated diffuser (79,200 yen or RM3.1k), a new two-tiered roof spoiler (replaces the factory unit, costs 93,500 yen or RM3.7k), and 19-inch multispoke aluminium wheels at 53,900 yen (RM2.1k) a piece.

The company is also offering an aero and wheel package, comprising the front and rear lip, side skirts, and 19-inch aluminium wheels for 407,000 yen (RM16k). When purchased individually, these parts would cost a sum of 453,200 yen (RM18k), so you’re looking at some decent savings. Note that the prices stated here include painting.

Other exterior accessories include door visors for 19,800 yen (RM782), special LED tail lights for 88,000 yen (RM3.5k), hydrophobic wide-angle side mirrors with integrated LED indicators for 28,600 yen (RM1.1k), carbon-fibre side mirror caps (64,900 yen or RM2.6k), carbon-fibre registration plate holder and door handle protector, as well as solid metal Mugen emblem (7,480 yen or RM295 per piece).

Civic owners can also specify the sports exhaust system with dual hexagonal exits, which Mugen says is designed after a fighter jet’s exhaust nozzle. The catback exhaust system is made from lightweight stainless steel, and it costs 192,500 yen (RM7.6k).

For slightly better braking performance, Mugen offers sports brake pads with better fade resistance. For 45,100 yen (RM1.8k), you get four pieces of brake pads with a rated operating range of up to 500 degrees Celsius. This can be combined with 282 mm front rotors (36,300 yen or RM1.4k each) and a four-piece set of micromesh brake lines (35,200 yen or RM1.4k).

If Mugen is all your heart desires, then you can also purchase its high-performance brake fluid (with a dry boiling point of 317 degrees Celsius), thermostat, MT105 engine oil treatment, 0W20 engine oil developed with Motul, and a high-performance engine oil filter.

Lastly, the interior. Here, one can opt for the flat-bottom leather/carbon steering wheel (89,100 yen or RM3.5k), Alcantara full bucket MS-R seat with rails (for driver only; 264,000 yen or RM10k), quick shifter (36,300 yen or RM1.4k), push-start button with Mugen logo, red or black floor mats, as well as carbon-fibre cabin stickers. So, what do you think? Like what you see?