In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 August 2020 4:37 pm / 1 comment

Rapid Bus – the operator of Rapid KL, Go KL and Smart Selangor buses – today announced the availability of real-time location of its buses via the Moovit mobile app. This could potentially benefit thousands of public bus riders in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

This means that with the Moovit app, commuters can follow the real-time location of Rapid KL’s Klang Valley buses, including MRT feeder buses, LRT feeder buses, the free Go KL buses and selected Smart Selangor routes. In the future, Rapid Bus plans to introduce this function for Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan buses.

Rapid’s data sharing with Moovit allows for better planning of travel routes using a combination of bus and rail services, with bus stop information and estimated travel times. Knowing exactly when the bus or train will arrive allows the passenger to relax while waiting or maximise efficiency by completing other tasks. It will surely reduce anxiety as well.

This collaboration with Moovit comes after Rapid Bus launched real-time data sharing with Google Maps in June. Rapid Bus bus said that before these collaborations, commuters were only able to know real-time location of buses by asking Rapid KL. From January to April 2020, the company received 4,865 inquiries, of which 60% were from those wanting to know the location or frequency of buses.